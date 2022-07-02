Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1976
Don't Try to Understand Everything
Don't try to understand everything.
Sometimes it is not meant to be
understood, just accepted.
...Author Unknown
Do you see the heart on her side??? It was created the way the wind was blowing! Katniss is enjoying her favorite tree.
Time poor lately! Lots of home projects. I have so much catching up to do, I think I am first! :)
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1976
photos
212
followers
97
following
541% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Taken
30th June 2022 3:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
leaves
,
cat
,
heart
,
fur
,
katniss
