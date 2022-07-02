Previous
Don't Try to Understand Everything by gardenfolk
Photo 1976

Don't Try to Understand Everything

Don't try to understand everything.
Sometimes it is not meant to be
understood, just accepted.
...Author Unknown

Do you see the heart on her side??? It was created the way the wind was blowing! Katniss is enjoying her favorite tree.

Time poor lately! Lots of home projects. I have so much catching up to do, I think I am first! :)
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

