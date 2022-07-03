Previous
It's the Pilot by gardenfolk
Photo 1977

It's not the plane.
It's the pilot.
...Tom Cruise
Top Gun: Maverick

Happy Birthday to Tom Cruise. He turned 60 today so we decided to go see his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. We enjoyed it a lot and at times I was on the edge of my seat.

I wondered where some of the aerial action fighter jets were filmed above the snow scenes in the movie. They were filmed at Lake Tahoe and the Pacific Northwest Cascade Mountains.

This photo I took, when flying home from my adventure in Europe, was over the Alps. The movie footage reminded me of my snowy capture...except we were flying much slower between Turkey and London, England. :)
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

