Life is a Circle by gardenfolk
Photo 1986

Life is a Circle

Life is a circle.
The end of
one journey
is the beginning
of the next.
...Joseph M. Marshall

The little bee is circling for a landing. This is another pretty magnolia blossom across the street.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
July 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
July 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You have captured the magnolia without the stamens falling! Very nice!
July 8th, 2022  
