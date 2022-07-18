Previous
Twenty Six Miles Across the Sea by gardenfolk
Photo 1997

Twenty Six Miles Across the Sea

Twenty six miles across the sea
Santa Catalina is a-waitin' for me.
...Bruce Belland/Glen Larson

I am leaving for Catalina Island on the Catalina Express from Long Beach, CA. I have been able to visit Catalina every year for the last 4 years. I love it!

It was 105 degrees in Sacramento and it will be 40 degrees cooler on the island...YAY!

The Four Preps 26 Miles Santa Catalina (1957)
https://youtu.be/YH3KaDF_Ips
Milanie ace
Enjoy every minute! Looks like a great start.
July 30th, 2022  
