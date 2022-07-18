Twenty six miles across the sea

Twenty six miles across the seaSanta Catalina is a-waitin' for me....Bruce Belland/Glen LarsonI am leaving for Catalina Island on the Catalina Express from Long Beach, CA. I have been able to visit Catalina every year for the last 4 years. I love it!It was 105 degrees in Sacramento and it will be 40 degrees cooler on the island...YAY!The Four Preps 26 Miles Santa Catalina (1957)