Photo 1997
Twenty Six Miles Across the Sea
Twenty six miles across the sea
Santa Catalina is a-waitin' for me.
...Bruce Belland/Glen Larson
I am leaving for Catalina Island on the Catalina Express from Long Beach, CA. I have been able to visit Catalina every year for the last 4 years. I love it!
It was 105 degrees in Sacramento and it will be 40 degrees cooler on the island...YAY!
The Four Preps 26 Miles Santa Catalina (1957)
https://youtu.be/YH3KaDF_Ips
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Milanie
ace
Enjoy every minute! Looks like a great start.
July 30th, 2022
