Peaceful Animals by gardenfolk
Photo 2007

Peaceful Animals

There are more
peaceful animals
on earth than
peaceful people.
...Anthony Douglas Williams

A fawn mule deer who still has white spots. So sweet with those big ears.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mule_deer

https://www.catalinaconservancy.org/index.php?s=news&p=article_204

https://www.islapedia.com/index.php?title=*_Deer:_Santa_Catalina_Island
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Jacqueline ace
Such a cute one!
July 31st, 2022  
