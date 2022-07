To escape andsit quietlyon the beachthat's myidea of paradise.A stroll through Descanso Beach Club located just beyond the Catalina Casino.It was the original site of the Hotel St. Catherine. For 47 years, the famous hotel served as an elegant vacation spot for visitors to Santa Catalina Island. Many Hollywood stars, foreign dignitaries, presidents, princes and generals stayed at the hotel. They could come and go more privately in their yachts to the hotel's pier in Descanso Bay.