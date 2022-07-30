Previous
A Vital Piece by gardenfolk
Photo 2008

A Vital Piece

None of us
is alone
in this world.
Each of us is
a vital piece
of the great
mosaic of humanity
as a whole.
...Pope John Paul II

This is a portion of a tile mural at the Catalina Museum. It is so pretty.

https://www.catalinamuseum.org/

https://socalmuseums.org/catalina-island-museum/

30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful mural, the work that they put into this to paint all those tiles first…. Wow
July 31st, 2022  
