Photo 2008
A Vital Piece
None of us
is alone
in this world.
Each of us is
a vital piece
of the great
mosaic of humanity
as a whole.
...Pope John Paul II
This is a portion of a tile mural at the Catalina Museum. It is so pretty.
https://www.catalinamuseum.org/
https://socalmuseums.org/catalina-island-museum/
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2009
photos
210
followers
97
following
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2022 4:36pm
Tags
mural
,
tile
,
mosaic
,
catalina-museum
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful mural, the work that they put into this to paint all those tiles first…. Wow
July 31st, 2022
