about country clubs,

This is the Catalina Island Country Club for the golf course. It is now open for special events but golfers have access to the pro shop and lockers. I love the tiled fountain, tile inserts, bricks and hanging lights. A lovely place to hold a reception.

The golf course, built in 1892, was a three hole golf course. Now the scenic 2,100 yard course offers nine challenging holes. It is the oldest operating course west of the Mississippi and the former home of the Bobby Jones Invitational Tournament from 1931-1955.

Since 1967, the Avalon Men's Golf Club has sponsored the annual Catalina Island Junior Golf Tournament. Junior golfers who played in the tournament and went on to greater fame include Craig Stadler, Corey Pain and Tiger Woods, who first played here at age 4 and then again at age 14.

Another interesting history regarding this beautiful building: For 30 years the Chicago Cubs spent spring training in Avalon from 1921-1941 and after the war from 1946-1951. Wrigley originally built this club house for his beloved Chicago Cubs in the 1920's and a training field that matched the dimensions of Chicago Wrigley Field.

For more on William Wrigley, Jr. and his Chicago Cubs:

https://cubbiescrib.com/2022/02/15/chicago-cubs-spring-training-paradise-catalina-island/

https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/citydig-catalinas-own-wrigley-field/

http://blogs.dailybreeze.com/history/2009/06/24/spring-training-with-the-cubs-on-catalina-island/

https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/blog/post/a-step-back-in-time-chicago-cubs-on-catalina-island/

https://www.lovecatalina.com/blog/post/the-chicago-cubs-on-catalina-island/

