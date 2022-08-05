Believing something

The art ofsalesmanshipcan be statedin five words:Believing somethingand convincing others....William Wrigley, Jr.The Catalina Casino has been an icon of Catalina Island since it opened in 1929. The Casino cost $2 million to construct and was hailed as a "monument to the effort of Wrigley to give Catalina the finest and the best the world's artisans had to offer.The Catalina Casino dominates the Avalon landscape and exemplifies the style and romance of Catalina Island. Casino, in the Italian language means gathering place. There never has been gambling at the Catalina Casino. Its beautiful Avalon theatre and incredible upstairs 20,000 sq ft ballroom have hosted countless moviegoers, big bands and entertainers.The project was immense on every level. With the exception of the 105,000 Catalina roof tiles made locally of native clay, building materials had to be brought to the island from the mainland. The style is Art Deco, Mediterranean Revival and Moorish combined, 12 stories high and one of a kind.The Casino's opening was celebrated over two days by 10,000 people.For more interesting information: