You Want a Piece of Me? by gardenfolk
Photo 2016

You Want a Piece of Me?

...Anonymous

Here a slice of warm ooey gooey pear pie goodness. The whipped cream melted too.
So yummy!

It is from the Courtland Pear Fair last Sunday. The Walnut Grove PTA make 700-950 pies for the event. They sell out by 1pm.

I was going to buy the Pear Cookbook but this recipe is not in the book...it is a secret recipe.

https://blogs.chapman.edu/huell-howser-archives/2008/01/13/pear-fair-californias-gold-10014/
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Casablanca ace
Oh my! Pass me a fork now....
August 4th, 2022  
