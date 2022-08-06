Sign up
Photo 2016
You Want a Piece of Me?
You
want
a
piece
of
me?
...Anonymous
Here a slice of warm ooey gooey pear pie goodness. The whipped cream melted too.
So yummy!
It is from the Courtland Pear Fair last Sunday. The Walnut Grove PTA make 700-950 pies for the event. They sell out by 1pm.
I was going to buy the Pear Cookbook but this recipe is not in the book...it is a secret recipe.
https://blogs.chapman.edu/huell-howser-archives/2008/01/13/pear-fair-californias-gold-10014/
Casablanca
ace
Oh my! Pass me a fork now....
August 4th, 2022
