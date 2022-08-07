Previous
In Bubbles of Love by gardenfolk
Photo 2017

In Bubbles of Love

Surround everyone
you can think of
in bubbles of love.
...Diana Cooper

This little girl was enchanted by the bubbles...such a simple joy.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Diana ace
How beautiful, love how they match her dress.
August 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet, what a happy shot.
August 7th, 2022  
