Photo 2017
In Bubbles of Love
Surround everyone
you can think of
in bubbles of love.
...Diana Cooper
This little girl was enchanted by the bubbles...such a simple joy.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Diana
ace
How beautiful, love how they match her dress.
August 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet, what a happy shot.
August 7th, 2022
