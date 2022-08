You know me...busy, busy....AnonymousKatniss is doing her part to pose for International Cat Day, celebrated on August 8.It is an occasion to remind people about how the adorable species contributes to the betterment of the planet. Having a cat as a pet leads to a positive effect on human health, even adding in cognitive functionality...so they say.Katniss has changed our lives in many positive ways. She is my first kitty. Before her, I didn't know what I was missing. Show extra love to your kitty today!For more information: