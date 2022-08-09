Previous
Next
And Queen Hollyhocks by gardenfolk
Photo 2019

And Queen Hollyhocks

And Queen Hollyhocks
With Butterflies
For Crowns.
...Jean Ingelow

There were so many pretty colors of Hollyhocks in Truckee, CA. last week. These were in light pink.

https://www.bhg.com/gardening/plant-dictionary/perennial/hollyhock/
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful and so delicate looking. Great focus. Fav.
August 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise