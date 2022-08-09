Sign up
Photo 2019
And Queen Hollyhocks
And Queen Hollyhocks
With Butterflies
For Crowns.
...Jean Ingelow
There were so many pretty colors of Hollyhocks in Truckee, CA. last week. These were in light pink.
https://www.bhg.com/gardening/plant-dictionary/perennial/hollyhock/
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Tags
blooms
,
pink
,
bokeh
,
truckee
,
hollyhocks
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful and so delicate looking. Great focus. Fav.
August 9th, 2022
