Life is a Festival
Life is a Festival

Spiritually
life is a festival,
a celebration.
Turn your life
into a celebration.
...Agnivesh

We went to Truckee Thursday, a summer street festival, last week. It is a fun gathering of people, families, dogs, crafters, food trucks and music. Everyone is in a good mood and enjoying the evening.

Truckee is well known for its logging, Ice harvesting, the Emigrant Trail as well as the tragic journey of the Donner Party.

https://www.truckeethursdays.com/

http://truckee.com/explore-truckee/general-info/truckee-history/
