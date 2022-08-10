life is a festival,

Spirituallylife is a festival,a celebration.Turn your lifeinto a celebration....AgniveshWe went to Truckee Thursday, a summer street festival, last week. It is a fun gathering of people, families, dogs, crafters, food trucks and music. Everyone is in a good mood and enjoying the evening.Truckee is well known for its logging, Ice harvesting, the Emigrant Trail as well as the tragic journey of the Donner Party.