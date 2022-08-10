Sign up
Photo 2020
Life is a Festival
Spiritually
life is a festival,
a celebration.
Turn your life
into a celebration.
...Agnivesh
We went to Truckee Thursday, a summer street festival, last week. It is a fun gathering of people, families, dogs, crafters, food trucks and music. Everyone is in a good mood and enjoying the evening.
Truckee is well known for its logging, Ice harvesting, the Emigrant Trail as well as the tragic journey of the Donner Party.
https://www.truckeethursdays.com/
http://truckee.com/explore-truckee/general-info/truckee-history/
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
