Cumulus humilis

The humbleCumulus humilisnever hurt a soul....Gavin Pretor-PinneyWhen we were driving to Truckee last week, I took 53 photos of these clouds. I just loved the cumulonimbus clouds! They were huge and filled the sky.For cumulonimbus formation, you need lots of warm and moist air, increasing winds and the atmosphere around the cloud to be "unstable."Cumulonimbus clouds are thunderstorm clouds and a threat of severe weather. They were not directly over Truckee so we had a dry evening and rain came later.