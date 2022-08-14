Sign up
Photo 2024
Cumulus Humilis
The humble
Cumulus humilis
never hurt a soul.
...Gavin Pretor-Pinney
When we were driving to Truckee last week, I took 53 photos of these clouds. I just loved the cumulonimbus clouds! They were huge and filled the sky.
For cumulonimbus formation, you need lots of warm and moist air, increasing winds and the atmosphere around the cloud to be "unstable."
Cumulonimbus clouds are thunderstorm clouds and a threat of severe weather. They were not directly over Truckee so we had a dry evening and rain came later.
https://www.thoughtco.com/types-of-clouds-recognize-in-the-sky-4025569
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
mountain
,
trees
,
sierras
,
cumulonimbus-clouds
Maggiemae
ace
That's national geographic stuff! You must have been so high to see these, you would have needed oxygen! fav
August 14th, 2022
