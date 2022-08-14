Previous
Cumulus Humilis by gardenfolk
Photo 2024

Cumulus Humilis

The humble
Cumulus humilis
never hurt a soul.
...Gavin Pretor-Pinney

When we were driving to Truckee last week, I took 53 photos of these clouds. I just loved the cumulonimbus clouds! They were huge and filled the sky.

For cumulonimbus formation, you need lots of warm and moist air, increasing winds and the atmosphere around the cloud to be "unstable."

Cumulonimbus clouds are thunderstorm clouds and a threat of severe weather. They were not directly over Truckee so we had a dry evening and rain came later.

https://www.thoughtco.com/types-of-clouds-recognize-in-the-sky-4025569
