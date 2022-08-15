Previous
Rhythm of the Natural World by gardenfolk
Rhythm of the Natural World

Rivers are places
that renew our spirit
connect us with our past
and link us with the flow and
rhythm of the natural world.
Ted Turner

We drove South Lake Tahoe to see Fallen Leaf Lake, Lake Tahoe, Emerald Bay, then around to Truckee for dinner before heading home. This is the Truckee River.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truckee_River
15th August 2022

