Photo 2025
Rhythm of the Natural World
Rivers are places
that renew our spirit
connect us with our past
and link us with the flow and
rhythm of the natural world.
Ted Turner
We drove South Lake Tahoe to see Fallen Leaf Lake, Lake Tahoe, Emerald Bay, then around to Truckee for dinner before heading home. This is the Truckee River.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truckee_River
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
california
,
truckee
,
truckee-river
