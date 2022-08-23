When you say"9 out of 10 forest firesare caused by humans."All I hear is,"There is a bear out therewho knows how to use matches."...Author UnknownWe just happened to take a drive to South Lake Tahoe on August 14, 2022, one year to the day, after the Caldor Fire. We drove up Highway 50 and saw all the devastation for the first time. It was heartbreaking. A father and son were arrested in connection with causing the Caldor Fire.The Caldor Fire: One Year Later-Began: August 14, 2021-221,835 Acres Burned-1,003 Structures Destroyed-$1.2 Billion-El Dorado, Amador & Alpine Counties-Fully Contained: October 21. 2021