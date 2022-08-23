Previous
Caldor Fire by gardenfolk
Caldor Fire

When you say
"9 out of 10 forest fires
are caused by humans."
All I hear is,
"There is a bear out there
who knows how to use matches."
...Author Unknown

We just happened to take a drive to South Lake Tahoe on August 14, 2022, one year to the day, after the Caldor Fire. We drove up Highway 50 and saw all the devastation for the first time. It was heartbreaking. A father and son were arrested in connection with causing the Caldor Fire.

The Caldor Fire: One Year Later
-Began: August 14, 2021
-221,835 Acres Burned
-1,003 Structures Destroyed
-$1.2 Billion
-El Dorado, Amador & Alpine Counties
-Fully Contained: October 21. 2021

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caldor_Fire

https://www.kcra.com/article/caldor-fire-one-year-later/40874998

https://www.fs.usda.gov/features/caldor-fire-defending-lake-tahoe-basin

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smokey_Bear




Esther Rosenberg
Fantastic shots but sad the amount of damage this error has made.
August 23rd, 2022  
