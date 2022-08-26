Previous
Cloudy Skies by gardenfolk
Photo 2036

Cloudy Skies

Beautiful sunsets
need
cloudy skies.
...Paulo Coelho

I took 35 photos of this fabulous sunset. A small portion of it was posted on August 11. This is a collage of other views.

https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2022-08-11
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
558% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous shots of the sky. Fun display in this collage.
August 25th, 2022  
