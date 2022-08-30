Closer To Your Spirit

At any moment,

you have a choice,

that either leads you

closer to your spirit

or further away from it.

...Thich Nhat Hanh



This photo holds so many things I love...water, blue, lake, trees, green, rocks, clouds. It was taken at Fallen Leaf Lake, CA. Time spent around a lake is soothing to your soul.



The water felt refreshing on my feet and the breeze and temperature were a welcome change from the high heat in Sacramento. I didn't want to leave...it is going to be 104-112 degrees for the next 8 days in Sacramento!