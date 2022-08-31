Previous
Next
Remembering Princess Diana by gardenfolk
Photo 2041

Remembering Princess Diana

You called out to our country
and you whispered to those in pain
Now you belong to heaven
and the stars spell out your name.
...Bernie Taupin & Elton John

Diana, Princess of Wales, died 25 years ago, leaving a legacy of activism and charity that lives on. She is missed by millions, the People's Princess.

I watched the royal wedding over and over for a week. I remember when the news said Diana was in an automobile accident and suffered a "broken arm", which unfortunately was inaccurate. I watched her funeral and cried in disbelief. I visited a church and wrote a condolence letter to be sent to England.

Princess Diana will forever be celebrated for her unwavering love for her two sons, Prince William and Harry and was the embodiment of grace and kindness.

I look forward to the succession of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to the throne.

https://youtu.be/LJKfJzTA-Eo

https://www.justsomelyrics.com/1324185/elton-john-goodbye-english-rose-lyrics.html

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/31/world/gallery/princess-diana-a-life-in-pictures-25-years-after-her-death/index.html

https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/historical-look-diana-25-years-after-her-death

https://www.newsweek.com/princess-diana-powerful-speeches-25-anniversary-1732154

https://symbolsage.com/petunia-flower-meaning-and-symbolism/

31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful tribute to our Princess !
August 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise