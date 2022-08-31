Remembering Princess Diana

You called out to our countryand you whispered to those in painNow you belong to heavenand the stars spell out your name....Bernie Taupin & Elton JohnDiana, Princess of Wales, died 25 years ago, leaving a legacy of activism and charity that lives on. She is missed by millions, the People's Princess.I watched the royal wedding over and over for a week. I remember when the news said Diana was in an automobile accident and suffered a "broken arm", which unfortunately was inaccurate. I watched her funeral and cried in disbelief. I visited a church and wrote a condolence letter to be sent to England.Princess Diana will forever be celebrated for her unwavering love for her two sons, Prince William and Harry and was the embodiment of grace and kindness.I look forward to the succession of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to the throne.