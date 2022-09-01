Sign up
Photo 2042
For Boats to Visit
Land was created
to provide a place
for boats to visit.
...Brooks Atkinson
Still at Fallen Leaf Lake, with mountains on one side and many beautiful cabins on the other side of the lake. Happy September!
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
mountain
,
shadows
,
trees
,
clouds
,
lake
,
afternoon-light
