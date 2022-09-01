Previous
Next
For Boats to Visit by gardenfolk
Photo 2042

For Boats to Visit

Land was created
to provide a place
for boats to visit.
...Brooks Atkinson

Still at Fallen Leaf Lake, with mountains on one side and many beautiful cabins on the other side of the lake. Happy September!
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise