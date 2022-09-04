Previous
Try Holding Your Breath
Photo 2045

Try Holding Your Breath

If you really think
the environment
is less important
than the economy
try holding your breath
while you count your money.
...Guy McPherson

The planet is home to more than 3 trillion trees, according to an immense study undertaken over a period of two years and recently completed by dozens of scientists. This study also discovered that humans have reduced the number of trees on the planet by nearly half since the beginning of civilization.

There are 3 to 4 dozen species of trees in the Sierra Nevada. The five biggest stars are the Jeffrey Pine, Lodgepole Pine, Sugar Pine, Incense Pine and the White Fir/Red Fir.

https://www.sierrasun.com/news/environment/explore-tahoe-how-well-do-you-know-the-sierras-most-common-trees/

https://www.tahoemagazine.com/tahoes-treest-3-4-dozen-species-live-and-breathe-in-the-sierra-nevada/

https://www.fresnobee.com/opinion/editorials/article258186823.html
4th September 2022

