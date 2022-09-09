Previous
A Light Went Out Today by gardenfolk
A Light Went Out Today

A light went out today
A light that was bright
for 96 years
A light that had shown the way
A light for seventy years of reign
That light has gone out.
…Deanna Samuels


In remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II and
seventy years of dedicated service to her country.
A sad day. Rest in Peace.

Another day at 113 degrees. I still do not have my MacBook. I am now waiting for a new battery. Posting from my iPhone.
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful image ,so poignant as we remember our queen on this sad day - fav
September 9th, 2022  
