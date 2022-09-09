A Light Went Out Today

A light went out today

A light that was bright

for 96 years

A light that had shown the way

A light for seventy years of reign

That light has gone out.

…Deanna Samuels





In remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II and

seventy years of dedicated service to her country.

A sad day. Rest in Peace.



Another day at 113 degrees. I still do not have my MacBook. I am now waiting for a new battery. Posting from my iPhone.

