Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2050
A Light Went Out Today
A light went out today
A light that was bright
for 96 years
A light that had shown the way
A light for seventy years of reign
That light has gone out.
…Deanna Samuels
In remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II and
seventy years of dedicated service to her country.
A sad day. Rest in Peace.
Another day at 113 degrees. I still do not have my MacBook. I am now waiting for a new battery. Posting from my iPhone.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2050
photos
204
followers
97
following
561% complete
View this month »
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
remembrance
,
queen-elizabeth
,
nightfall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful image ,so poignant as we remember our queen on this sad day - fav
September 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close