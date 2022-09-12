Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2053
Our 40th Anniversary
The best thing
in life are the
people we love
the places we’ve been
and the memories we’ve
made along the way.
…Anonymous
We celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary with a delicious dinner at Scott’s Roundhouse in Folsom. It was delicious and a lovely evening.
We have a couple of short trips planned in October and November. Time really does fly and picks up speed the older you get.
I got my laptop back but I am now having trouble connecting to WiFi and the internet! Posting from my iPhone.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2053
photos
204
followers
97
following
562% complete
View this month »
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
40-wedding-anniversary
Danette Thompson
ace
Happy anniversary! Lovely collage!
September 15th, 2022
bkb in the city
Happy Anniversary and wonderful collage
September 15th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It would have been a happy time! Congratulations for the 40th! Roses are superb!
September 15th, 2022
Laura
ace
Happy Anniversary, wonderful collage.
September 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close