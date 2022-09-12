Our 40th Anniversary

The best thing

in life are the

people we love

the places we’ve been

and the memories we’ve

made along the way.

…Anonymous



We celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary with a delicious dinner at Scott’s Roundhouse in Folsom. It was delicious and a lovely evening.



We have a couple of short trips planned in October and November. Time really does fly and picks up speed the older you get.



I got my laptop back but I am now having trouble connecting to WiFi and the internet! Posting from my iPhone.

