Our 40th Anniversary by gardenfolk
Our 40th Anniversary

The best thing
in life are the
people we love
the places we’ve been
and the memories we’ve
made along the way.
…Anonymous

We celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary with a delicious dinner at Scott’s Roundhouse in Folsom. It was delicious and a lovely evening.

We have a couple of short trips planned in October and November. Time really does fly and picks up speed the older you get.

I got my laptop back but I am now having trouble connecting to WiFi and the internet! Posting from my iPhone.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

CC Folk

Danette Thompson ace
Happy anniversary! Lovely collage!
September 15th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Happy Anniversary and wonderful collage
September 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It would have been a happy time! Congratulations for the 40th! Roses are superb!
September 15th, 2022  
Laura ace
Happy Anniversary, wonderful collage.
September 15th, 2022  
