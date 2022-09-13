Another Cat or Two

I’ve run the numbers.

You’re allowed to get

another cat or two.

…Anonymous



Peanut Butter snuck in our house again. He went from room to room after jumping off a kitchen counter. I heard him but didn’t see him. I knew it wasn’t Katniss so I figured it was Peanut Butter.



Katniss NEVER jumps on any counter in the kitchen. I told her not to do that the first time I let her in the house and she never has again.



I found Peanut Butter on the 4th floor wandering around our bonus room, which I call the birds nest. I picked him up and put him back outside. He has a family already but I refer to him as my “half cat” since he spends so much time at our house.