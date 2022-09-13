I’ve run the numbers.
You’re allowed to get
another cat or two.
Peanut Butter snuck in our house again. He went from room to room after jumping off a kitchen counter. I heard him but didn’t see him. I knew it wasn’t Katniss so I figured it was Peanut Butter.
Katniss NEVER jumps on any counter in the kitchen. I told her not to do that the first time I let her in the house and she never has again.
I found Peanut Butter on the 4th floor wandering around our bonus room, which I call the birds nest. I picked him up and put him back outside. He has a family already but I refer to him as my “half cat” since he spends so much time at our house.