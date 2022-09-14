Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2055
Then You Still Have Hope
If you can look at
a sunset and smile
then you still have hope.
…Author Unknown
We went to one of our grandson’s baseball games tonight. The sunset was lovely with the cloudy sky in Folsom. Best on black.
Still posting from my iPhone. I cannot get an internet connection from my laptop.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
orange
,
tower
,
silhouettes
,
electrical-lines
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gloriously painterly sky Stunning on black . I hope your laptop will soon start to behave for you !!
September 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2022
