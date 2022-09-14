Previous
Next
Then You Still Have Hope by gardenfolk
Photo 2055

Then You Still Have Hope

If you can look at
a sunset and smile
then you still have hope.
…Author Unknown

We went to one of our grandson’s baseball games tonight. The sunset was lovely with the cloudy sky in Folsom. Best on black.

Still posting from my iPhone. I cannot get an internet connection from my laptop.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gloriously painterly sky Stunning on black . I hope your laptop will soon start to behave for you !!
September 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise