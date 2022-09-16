Sign up
Photo 2057
Than What it Reflects
Water is always deeper
than what it reflects.
...Marty Rubin
This is a nice little shallow area on Fallen Leaf Lake. Next time we go there, Sophie Belle can walk in the water off leash and give it a try safely...as long it is still warm.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Tags
reflections
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
fallen-leaf-lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 17th, 2022
