Previous
Next
Than What it Reflects by gardenfolk
Photo 2057

Than What it Reflects

Water is always deeper
than what it reflects.
...Marty Rubin

This is a nice little shallow area on Fallen Leaf Lake. Next time we go there, Sophie Belle can walk in the water off leash and give it a try safely...as long it is still warm.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise