Photo 2061
It Is Contained In Water
If there is magic
on this planet,
it is contained in water.
...Loren Eiseley
Wish I was there.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
california
,
sierra
,
fallen-leaf-lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
September 22nd, 2022
