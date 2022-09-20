Previous
It Is Contained In Water by gardenfolk
It Is Contained In Water

If there is magic
on this planet,
it is contained in water.
...Loren Eiseley

Wish I was there.
@gardenfolk
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
September 22nd, 2022  
