We Only Need to Show It

We don't need to explain our love.

We only need to show it.

...Paulo Coelho



I am not a bird photographer but I was so happy when I saw all these mourning doves enjoying the food & feeders. I was inside, looking through the French doors. Katniss was sleeping on my vehicle parked in the garage. :)



How many doves do you spy? (One dove is hiding).