In the Early Leaves by gardenfolk
In the Early Leaves

There is something so special
in the early leaves
drifting from the trees
as if we are all to be
allowed a chance to peel,
to refresh, to start again.
...Ruth Ahmed

It's the first day of autumn. Happy Fall, y'all.

https://www.almanac.com/content/first-day-fall-autumnal-equinox

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/09/22/fall-equinox-autumn-first-day/
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
