I've Got My Eye On You Boy

I've got my eye on you boy,

and when I get my eye

on something,

it's like search and destroy.

...Paris Hilton



Katniss was hiding and watching Peanut Butter, the male neighbor cat. She had it out for him this week. Every time she saw him at the back door, she chased him away. I am so glad Peanut Butter is a gentle soul and there is no fighting. He runs but always comes back again.