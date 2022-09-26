Sign up
Photo 2067
Forests Are the Lungs of Our Land
A nation that destroys
its soils destroys itself.
Forests are the lungs of our land,
purifying the air and giving
fresh strength to our people.
...Franklin D. Roosevelt
I found it interesting the way this fallen tree was still holding a large rock in its roots. It didn't want to let go...
26th September 2022
Tags
trees
,
forest
,
fallen-tree
,
fallen-leaf-lake
Babs
ace
Even though the fallen tree is dead it is still providing a home for wildlife
September 26th, 2022
