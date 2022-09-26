Previous
Next
Forests Are the Lungs of Our Land by gardenfolk
Photo 2067

Forests Are the Lungs of Our Land

A nation that destroys
its soils destroys itself.
Forests are the lungs of our land,
purifying the air and giving
fresh strength to our people.
...Franklin D. Roosevelt

I found it interesting the way this fallen tree was still holding a large rock in its roots. It didn't want to let go...
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Even though the fallen tree is dead it is still providing a home for wildlife
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise