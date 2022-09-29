Previous
Yawn by gardenfolk
Photo 2070

Yawn

Yawn...
I can not believe
she's got that camera
in my face again.
...Natalie Kinnear

Peanut Butter likes to sleep on the warm rocks in our backyard. Silly boy.

Every time he sees me, the first thing he does is yawn at me. HaHa!

https://www.seniorcatwellness.com/cat-yawn-when-it-sees-me/



29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
priceless
September 28th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
So cute and funny!
September 28th, 2022  
