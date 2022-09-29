Sign up
Photo 2070
Yawn
Yawn...
I can not believe
she's got that camera
in my face again.
...Natalie Kinnear
Peanut Butter likes to sleep on the warm rocks in our backyard. Silly boy.
Every time he sees me, the first thing he does is yawn at me. HaHa!
https://www.seniorcatwellness.com/cat-yawn-when-it-sees-me/
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
yawn
,
rocks
,
peanut-butter
,
neighbor-cat
Peter Dulis
ace
priceless
September 28th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
So cute and funny!
September 28th, 2022
