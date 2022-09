Playing the Game

Never let the

fear of striking out

keep you from

playing the game.

...Babe Ruth



We have three grand boys (ages 11, 9 & 6) that are all playing sports. We are trying to attend their baseball games, soccer games and flag football game, five times a week. Their parents also take them to their eight practices a week. 5+8=13 activities a week. Busy Busy.



This is our 9 year old grandson at bat. He hit the ball and ran to first base. Later he stole 2nd, 3rd and home. He had a good game.