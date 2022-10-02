Sign up
Photo 2073
Haunt It
If you've got it,
haunt it.
...Rose Pressey
October is officially "Spooky Season". Sophie Belle was trying out her cozy ghost PJ's. We need to put bed guards (2 long pillows) on the edge of the bed now so little Sophie doesn't fall off.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
0
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Tags
black
,
pajamas
,
doggie
,
ghosts
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
October 2nd, 2022
