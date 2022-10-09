We were heroes and
didn't even know it.
But I know that
every one of you
who serves an ideal
bigger than yourself,
even if you don't
always feel like it,
are the true heroes
our country needs.
...Lt. Barney Welton: a WWII C-47 pilot
In 1935 an aviation icon was born. Considered by General Dwight D. Eisenhower as one of the most vital tools to success, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain operated from every continent and participated in every major battle during the Second World War.
Betsy's Biscuit Bomber:
Today a 1944 C-47 continues this legacy, flying to airshows all across the United States in honor of those who served. We saw this plane at the California Capital Air Show.