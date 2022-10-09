We were heroes anddidn't even know it.But I know thatevery one of youwho serves an idealbigger than yourself,even if you don'talways feel like it,are the true heroesour country needs....Lt. Barney Welton: a WWII C-47 pilotIn 1935 an aviation icon was born. Considered by General Dwight D. Eisenhower as one of the most vital tools to success, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain operated from every continent and participated in every major battle during the Second World War.Betsy's Biscuit Bomber:Today a 1944 C-47 continues this legacy, flying to airshows all across the United States in honor of those who served. We saw this plane at the California Capital Air Show.