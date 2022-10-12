Previous
No Matter How Flat by gardenfolk
No Matter How Flat

No matter how flat
you make your pancakes,
it still has two sides.
...Daniel Tosh

This squirrel froze and flattened out on the tree, trying to blend in. Katniss wasn't fooled...she had her eye on the squirrel until it ran off.
12th October 2022

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot and a great quote!
October 13th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....you can almost see his mind racing there....'should I stay or should I go ' .....
October 13th, 2022  
