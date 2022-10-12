Sign up
Photo 2083
No Matter How Flat
No matter how flat
you make your pancakes,
it still has two sides.
...Daniel Tosh
This squirrel froze and flattened out on the tree, trying to blend in. Katniss wasn't fooled...she had her eye on the squirrel until it ran off.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
2
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th October 2022 1:54pm
Tags
bark
,
fence
,
trunk
,
redwood
,
brown-squirrel
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot and a great quote!
October 13th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....you can almost see his mind racing there....'should I stay or should I go ' .....
October 13th, 2022
