If a Train Doesn't Stop

If a train doesn't stop

at your station,

then it's not your train.

...Marianne Williamson



The Folsom Valley Railway operates year round and is the only 12-inch gauge railroad left in the country. The mini steam engine runs along a 4/5 mile of track and costs $3.00 per passenger. Each open car ride lasts about 10 minutes and is a fun way to kick off your afternoon at the park.



This little train is located next to the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary.