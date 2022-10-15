Previous
She Belongs to Herself by gardenfolk
She Belongs to Herself

She is not "my girl."

She belongs to herself.
And I am fortunate for it,
for with all her freedom,
she still comes back to me,
moment to moment,
day by day,
and night by night.

How much more
fortunate can I be?
To have someone
who loves you
as much as they
love to be free.
...Author Unknown
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
