Photo 2086
She Belongs to Herself
She is not "my girl."
She belongs to herself.
And I am fortunate for it,
for with all her freedom,
she still comes back to me,
moment to moment,
day by day,
and night by night.
How much more
fortunate can I be?
To have someone
who loves you
as much as they
love to be free.
...Author Unknown
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
portrait
,
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
