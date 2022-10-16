Previous
Beauty Of The Sky by gardenfolk
Beauty Of The Sky

Charmed, humbled.
and inspired by the
beauty of the sky.
...Author Unknown

This was taken under "Friday Night Lights" when my grandson plays flag football at 7pm.

We are in Folsom Thursday-Sunday watching our 3 grand boys play various sports. I love being out and about at sunset.
16th October 2022

Maggiemae ace
Goes with this photo so well! Beautiful colours!
October 16th, 2022  
