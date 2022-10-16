Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2087
Beauty Of The Sky
Charmed, humbled.
and inspired by the
beauty of the sky.
...Author Unknown
This was taken under "Friday Night Lights" when my grandson plays flag football at 7pm.
We are in Folsom Thursday-Sunday watching our 3 grand boys play various sports. I love being out and about at sunset.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th October 2022 10:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
leaves
,
lights
,
trees
Maggiemae
ace
Goes with this photo so well! Beautiful colours!
October 16th, 2022
