The Peacock feather
is flawed and inaccurate.
But as a whole they are
something of great beauty.
The beauty is multiplied
every time and shows
courage and boldness.
...chitra
There are a few spots around town where I can find a peacock, chickens or turkeys to photograph, if lucky.
A Peacock not only fan out/displays those spectacular feathers, called a train, to tempt pea hens, but also shake them in a behavior called train rattling. In this case, the Peacock wanted to look bigger because he felt threatened by a human, me.