Previous
Next
Something of Great Beauty by gardenfolk
Photo 2088

Something of Great Beauty

The Peacock feather
is flawed and inaccurate.
But as a whole they are
something of great beauty.
The beauty is multiplied
every time and shows
courage and boldness.
...chitra

There are a few spots around town where I can find a peacock, chickens or turkeys to photograph, if lucky.

A Peacock not only fan out/displays those spectacular feathers, called a train, to tempt pea hens, but also shake them in a behavior called train rattling. In this case, the Peacock wanted to look bigger because he felt threatened by a human, me.

https://chickenandchicksinfo.com/what-is-it-called-when-a-peacock-spreads-its-feathers/
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise