something of great beauty.

The Peacock featheris flawed and inaccurate.But as a whole they aresomething of great beauty.The beauty is multipliedevery time and showscourage and boldness....chitraThere are a few spots around town where I can find a peacock, chickens or turkeys to photograph, if lucky.A Peacock not only fan out/displays those spectacular feathers, called a train, to tempt pea hens, but also shake them in a behavior called train rattling. In this case, the Peacock wanted to look bigger because he felt threatened by a human, me.