Photo 2090
IMG_0419 2
I went window shopping today.
I bought four windows.
...Tommy Cooper
This is a fall window display with historic Old Town Folsom in its reflection.
https://carmelbytheseaca.blogspot.com/2020/08/historic-old-town-folsom-california.html
https://www.folsom.ca.us/residents/folsom-history
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g32389-d21251476-Reviews-Folsom_Historic_District-Folsom_California.html
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
ace
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
reflection
,
historic-old-town-folsom
,
window-decor
