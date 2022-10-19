IMG_0419 2

Previous
I went window shopping today.
I bought four windows.
...Tommy Cooper

This is a fall window display with historic Old Town Folsom in its reflection.

https://carmelbytheseaca.blogspot.com/2020/08/historic-old-town-folsom-california.html

https://www.folsom.ca.us/residents/folsom-history

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g32389-d21251476-Reviews-Folsom_Historic_District-Folsom_California.html
