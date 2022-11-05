Previous
Let It Shine All On Its Own by gardenfolk
Photo 2107

Let It Shine All On Its Own

Beauty is not
something be dressed up.
The Gods have done that.
So keep it simple and
let it shine all on its own.
...Eartha Kitt

Kitty Katniss was laying in a chair on our front porch. My pretty girl...Happy Caturday!
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Maggiemae ace
She was not concerned with your close presence! fav
November 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous close up of Katniss!
November 5th, 2022  
