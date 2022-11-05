Sign up
Photo 2107
Let It Shine All On Its Own
Beauty is not
something be dressed up.
The Gods have done that.
So keep it simple and
let it shine all on its own.
...Eartha Kitt
Kitty Katniss was laying in a chair on our front porch. My pretty girl...Happy Caturday!
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Maggiemae
ace
She was not concerned with your close presence! fav
November 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous close up of Katniss!
November 5th, 2022
