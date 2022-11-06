Sign up
Photo 2108
Spread Fragrance
Spread fragrance
like the gardenia,
It does even when
it is faded.
...kAkoli
We still have some gardenias blooming in the backyard.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Tags
leaves
,
bud
,
gardenia
Renee Salamon
ace
Very pretty, and lovely dof - I wonder if it smells yet
November 7th, 2022
