Spread Fragrance by gardenfolk
Spread Fragrance

Spread fragrance
like the gardenia,
It does even when
it is faded.
...kAkoli

We still have some gardenias blooming in the backyard.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

@gardenfolk
Renee Salamon ace
Very pretty, and lovely dof - I wonder if it smells yet
November 7th, 2022  
