Crossing the Street by gardenfolk
Photo 2124

Crossing the Street

Soon, I'm going
to need help
crossing the street.
...Robert Plant

A view from under our Crepe Myrtle tree in the front yard.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

gardenfolk
