Whispering Treetops

A house of dreams untold

it looks out over the

whispering treetops

and faces the setting sun.

...Edward Alexander MacDowell



Katniss is up on her tippy toes and on the lookout. She actually slipped and was swinging off a limb. My husband was there to help her regain her footing. I didn't want to test the landing on her feet theory! Also nice on black.