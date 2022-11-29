Sign up
Photo 2131
Plants Are Magic
Plants
are
magic.
...Anonymous
Eucalyptus leaves have many impressive benefits. They may help decrease pain, promote relaxation, and relieve cold symptoms.
This very old tree is also our neighbor's tree but it hangs halfway over in our backyard.
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/eucalyptus-leaves
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2132
photos
196
followers
96
following
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2022 5:32pm
leaves
eucalyptus
soft-focus
