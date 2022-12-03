Previous
I Dream of Painting
I Dream of Painting

I dream of painting
then paint my dream.
…Vincent Van Gogh

We went to the Van Gogh Immersive Experience and really enjoyed it…the music too!

https://youtu.be/kq4lf2rswEw

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Van_Gogh_immersive_experience

