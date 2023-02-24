Sign up
Photo 2246
Circles of Compassion
Our task must be
to free ourselves
by widening our
circles of compassion
to embrace all living
creatures and the whole
of nature in its beauty.
...Albert Einstein
I seem to attract these Heron. The fly and land near me and then want to follow me on the beach as I am looking for shells. This is the fourth one I have seen at the end of the day.
Nice on Black.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
3
Tags
ocean
,
waves
,
silhouette
,
dusk
,
heron
,
florida
,
ripples
Pam Knowler
ace
What a wonderful capture!!
February 24th, 2023
