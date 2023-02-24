Previous
Circles of Compassion by gardenfolk
Circles of Compassion

Our task must be
to free ourselves
by widening our
circles of compassion
to embrace all living
creatures and the whole
of nature in its beauty.
...Albert Einstein

I seem to attract these Heron. The fly and land near me and then want to follow me on the beach as I am looking for shells. This is the fourth one I have seen at the end of the day.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Pam Knowler ace
What a wonderful capture!!
February 24th, 2023  
