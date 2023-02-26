Previous
We Are Tied to the Ocean by gardenfolk
We Are Tied to the Ocean

We have salt in our blood,
in our sweat, in our tears,
we are tied to the ocean.
...John F. Kennedy

I will really miss my nightly walks on the beach and in the ocean at sunset, when I return home...but I have good things waiting for me at home too. Wish I could have both.
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot and quote. May I ask where it is, please
February 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the layers
February 26th, 2023  
