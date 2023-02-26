Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2248
We Are Tied to the Ocean
We have salt in our blood,
in our sweat, in our tears,
we are tied to the ocean.
...John F. Kennedy
I will really miss my nightly walks on the beach and in the ocean at sunset, when I return home...but I have good things waiting for me at home too. Wish I could have both.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
2249
photos
191
followers
96
following
616% complete
View this month »
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2023 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
florida
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot and quote. May I ask where it is, please
February 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the layers
February 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close